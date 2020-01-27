Economy

12:51 27.01.2020

Vodafone Ukraine to start road show for eurobonds on Jan 28 - source

The second largest Ukrainian mobile communications operator, Vodafone Ukraine, on January 28, 2020 will start holding meetings with investors, after which the operator plans to place debut U.S. dollar-pegged eurobonds, a source in banking circles has told Interfax-Ukraine.

The source said that J.P. Morgan, Raiffeisen Bank International, Dragon Capital, and ICBC Standard Bank will organize the issue of the bonds.

It is planned that the five-year notes will be placed with two-year option. The road show will be held in London, New York and Boston and will end on January 31, the source said.

As reported, NEQSOL Holding through Telco Solutions and Investments LLC, controlled by Bakcell, last year signed an agreement with PJSC MTS to purchase its telecommunications business in Ukraine. The purchase transaction for Vodafone Ukraine was closed at the end of December 2019 with funding raised from J.P. Morgan and RBI, the price was $734 million, including deferred payment of about $84 million.

In April 2019, PrJSC VF-Ukraine issued eurobonds in the amount of EUR 90 million with a coupon yield of 9.2% per annum. The operator planned to use the proceeds from their placement mainly for the acquisition of LTE licenses and partially for the construction of the network.

Tags: #eurobond #vodafone
