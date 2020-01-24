Ukraine agrees cooperation with Deutsche Bahn

DB Engineering & Consulting, the Engineering and Consulting Company of Deutsche Bahn for Infrastructure, Mobility and Transport, will in future advise and support the Ukrainian Railway in questions of management and technical issues, says company website.

On January 22, 2020, a respective agreement was signed in Davos. Further details regarding the cooperation, including the involvement in questions of operative company management, are under discussion. Beginning of February 2020 the DB Board Member for Infrastructure Mr. Ronald Pofalla and representatives of the Ukrainian Government will sign a Strategic Partnership Agreement, in which further details will be agreed.

DB E&C is one of the leading Engineering companies in the Transport sector.

The company employs around 5000 employees from 80 nations.