Economy

09:20 23.01.2020

Ukraine places EUR 1.25 bln eurobonds at 4.375% – Finance ministry

2 min read
Ukraine places EUR 1.25 bln eurobonds at 4.375% – Finance ministry

Ukraine has placed EUR 1.25 billion eurobonds at 4.375% per annum, the Finance Ministry of Ukraine reported late on Wednesday.

"Ukraine announces the pricing of the new benchmark eurobonds in euros in a principal amount of EUR 1.25 billion with a final maturity of January 27, 2030. The newly issued notes will bear interest at the rate of 4.375% per annum," the ministry said on its website.

The new issue is expected to be rated B by Standard & Poor's and B by Fitch.

"Settlement of the new issue is expected to take place on January 27, 2020," the ministry said.

The total indications of interest for the new issue peaked in excess of EUR 7 billion from more than 350 investors globally.

The proceeds of the new offering will be used for general budgetary purposes, the ministry said.

"Today we are happy to announce the pricing of a benchmark 10 year EUR-denominated bond at a record low coupon of 4.375%, attracting demand from over 350 investors worldwide and putting a second dot on our euro curve," the ministry said, citing Finance Minister Oksana Markarova.

"In fact, thanks to this effective solution, we are saving UAH 2 million per day for the national budget. And this money will be channeled to social and economic development programs," Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk said in his Telegram channel, commenting on the placement of the eurobonds.

Tags: #eurobonds #finance_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:13 22.01.2020
Ukraine announces issue of 10-year euro-pegged eurobonds – Finance ministry

Ukraine announces issue of 10-year euro-pegged eurobonds – Finance ministry

11:38 22.01.2020
Ukraine organizing first borrowing on foreign market in 2020 – source

Ukraine organizing first borrowing on foreign market in 2020 – source

12:18 16.01.2020
No triggers for Ukraine's value recovery instruments appear – Finance ministry

No triggers for Ukraine's value recovery instruments appear – Finance ministry

12:02 16.01.2020
Deposit Guarantee Fund initiates restructuring of UAH 116 bln debt to Finance Ministry in 2020

Deposit Guarantee Fund initiates restructuring of UAH 116 bln debt to Finance Ministry in 2020

11:48 13.01.2020
Ukrzaliznytsia pays around $24 mln on eurobonds

Ukrzaliznytsia pays around $24 mln on eurobonds

11:24 13.01.2020
Interpipe pays $98.6 mln on eurobonds pursuant to agreed additional terms for restructuring

Interpipe pays $98.6 mln on eurobonds pursuant to agreed additional terms for restructuring

18:53 24.12.2019
Finance ministry cuts rate for 32-month govt bonds in hryvnia to 11%, 9-24-month bonds in U.S. dollars to 3.45-3.95%

Finance ministry cuts rate for 32-month govt bonds in hryvnia to 11%, 9-24-month bonds in U.S. dollars to 3.45-3.95%

14:34 20.12.2019
SOE deprived of benefits to pay dividends over failure to meet investment programs – Finance ministry

SOE deprived of benefits to pay dividends over failure to meet investment programs – Finance ministry

16:55 13.12.2019
Ukraine on Dec 17 to offer govt bonds in euros, four-year hryvnia-pegged govt bonds out of schedule

Ukraine on Dec 17 to offer govt bonds in euros, four-year hryvnia-pegged govt bonds out of schedule

15:28 13.12.2019
U.K. Supreme Court postpones decision making in Ukraine v Russia $3 bln bond dispute

U.K. Supreme Court postpones decision making in Ukraine v Russia $3 bln bond dispute

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU temporarily suspends imports of poultry from Ukraine, without bearing in mind previous agreements – regulator

Ukrainian infrastructure minister ready to be personal 'investment nanny' for investors in infrastructure

Ukrainian PM expects start of new program with IMF in coming months

Ukraine should become investment mecca of Eastern and Central Europe – Zelensky

Industrial production in Ukraine 1.8% down in 2019 – statistics

LATEST

EU temporarily suspends imports of poultry from Ukraine, without bearing in mind previous agreements – regulator

Ukrainian infrastructure minister ready to be personal 'investment nanny' for investors in infrastructure

Ukrainian PM expects start of new program with IMF in coming months

EBRD considering opportunities for new projects in Ukraine – Zelensky's meeting with Chakrabarti

Ukraine should become investment mecca of Eastern and Central Europe – Zelensky

IMF notes progress, expects Ukraine to complete all actions for decision on new financing program

Industrial production in Ukraine 1.8% down in 2019 – statistics

Ukraine interested in increasing of Cargill investments into agrarian sector – Zelensky

Ukrtransnafta gets EUR 4.3 mln compensation from Transneft for oil contamination by organochloride

Supreme Court ruling on NBU lawsuit against Kolomoisky's Gadzhibey violates NBU's creditor rights

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD