Naftogaz ready to sell Kirovohradgaz – Naftogaz head

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy is ready to sell its 51% stake in JSC Kirovohradgaz, CEO of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev has said at the presentation of a report on the implementation of the unbundling plan in Kyiv late on Wednesday.

"We would love to sell it. We are waiting for buyers. If the government allows us and there is a buyer, we would sell it," he said.

As reported, there has been a corporate conflict around Kirovohradgaz for a long time. Naftogaz was able to change managers of Kirovohradgaz, gaining control over its management, only in June 2017, while before the meetings of shareholders failed to take place.

Naftogaz Ukrainy owns a 51% stake in Kirovohradgaz, and Finlex-Invest LLC (Kyiv) holds 32.9%.