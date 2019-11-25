Economy

15:01 25.11.2019

Mylovanov sacks half of previous leadership of Economic Development and Trade Ministry

Mylovanov sacks half of previous leadership of Economic Development and Trade Ministry

Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine Tymofiy Mylovanov has dismissed 15 senior officials of the former structure of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade.

"The reboot of the government ... The next stage of the transformation of the ministry took place - a decision was made to dismiss 15 senior officials of the structural units, which is 50% of the previous structure (Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine)," he wrote on Facebook.

In particular, the leadership change took place in the Legal Department, the Department of International Trade and Economic Cooperation and European Integration, the Department of Strategic Development of the Defense and Security Sector, the Department of State Property Management, the Department of Sanctions Policy, the Development of Information and Communication Technologies, Document Management and Electronic Services, as well as the avoidance and the identification of corruption sector and the job support sector of the Secretary of State of the Ministry (independent units).

Earlier, Mylovanov fired head of the Intellectual Property Department Valeriy Zhaldak.

Tags: #economic_development #mylovanov
Interfax-Ukraine
