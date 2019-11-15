Referendum on land sale may take place earlier than 2024 – Razumkov

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov has said that a referendum on the land market could take place before 2024.

"The referendum will take place only after the Ukrainian society decides what it is ready to do: whether to give foreigners the opportunity to buy Ukrainian land or sell corporate rights. Then this market will be open for foreigners, but after the referendum. There will be a transitional stage when Ukrainian citizens see how the land market works, and after that, guided not by myths, but by what they see around them, they will be determined. And then we must allow the French and Poles to come to us," Razumkov said on the air of the program "Right to Power" (Pravo na Vladu) on 1+1 TV channel on Thursday evening.

"Let's wait until the law on the referendum is passed. It may happen earlier. I think it can happen earlier than 2024," Razumkov said.