Economy

11:23 15.11.2019

Referendum on land sale may take place earlier than 2024 – Razumkov

1 min read
Referendum on land sale may take place earlier than 2024 – Razumkov

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov has said that a referendum on the land market could take place before 2024.

"The referendum will take place only after the Ukrainian society decides what it is ready to do: whether to give foreigners the opportunity to buy Ukrainian land or sell corporate rights. Then this market will be open for foreigners, but after the referendum. There will be a transitional stage when Ukrainian citizens see how the land market works, and after that, guided not by myths, but by what they see around them, they will be determined. And then we must allow the French and Poles to come to us," Razumkov said on the air of the program "Right to Power" (Pravo na Vladu) on 1+1 TV channel on Thursday evening.

"Let's wait until the law on the referendum is passed. It may happen earlier. I think it can happen earlier than 2024," Razumkov said.

Tags: #razumkov #land #referendum
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:14 11.11.2019
Zelensky: Foreigners to get right to purchase Ukrainian land if people give consent to it at referendum

Zelensky: Foreigners to get right to purchase Ukrainian land if people give consent to it at referendum

12:03 11.11.2019
World Bank endorses land reform in Ukraine

World Bank endorses land reform in Ukraine

11:54 11.11.2019
EBRD thinks land reform is historic opportunity for Ukraine

EBRD thinks land reform is historic opportunity for Ukraine

10:12 11.11.2019
Bohdan about land market: we can triple agricultural production in five years, become strong agrarian state

Bohdan about land market: we can triple agricultural production in five years, become strong agrarian state

10:11 11.11.2019
Hurry in land reform inappropriate – EIB, EBRD

Hurry in land reform inappropriate – EIB, EBRD

17:04 08.11.2019
Razumkov asks Bundestag President Schäuble to consider interests of Ukraine in Nord Stream 2

Razumkov asks Bundestag President Schäuble to consider interests of Ukraine in Nord Stream 2

11:48 26.10.2019
Ukraine ready for dialogue in PACE, but not for compromises on territorial integrity – Razumkov

Ukraine ready for dialogue in PACE, but not for compromises on territorial integrity – Razumkov

14:14 25.10.2019
Razumkov hopes for positive changes from negotiations in Normandy format, says Rada ready to do everything necessary for this

Razumkov hopes for positive changes from negotiations in Normandy format, says Rada ready to do everything necessary for this

12:15 25.10.2019
Razumkov hopes prerequisites will appear for participation of Ukrainian delegation in work of CoE

Razumkov hopes prerequisites will appear for participation of Ukrainian delegation in work of CoE

16:44 22.10.2019
Economy minister denies possible impact of restrictions on purchase of land by foreigners until 2024 on cooperation with IMF

Economy minister denies possible impact of restrictions on purchase of land by foreigners until 2024 on cooperation with IMF

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian president signs bill on Naftogaz unbundling into law

Total debt of Bakhmatiuk's insolvent VAB Bank, bank Financial Initiative to state is UAH 29.3 bln

IFC approves EUR 30 mln loan for Ukrgasbank with option to convert into up to 20% bank's equity share

Naftogaz: Difference between Russian, European gas prices isn't discount, wouldn't make up for lost compensation in case with Gazprom

Rada eliminates disagreements with EU in law on Naftogaz unbundling

LATEST

Ukrainian president signs bill on Naftogaz unbundling into law

DTEK completes building of Orlivska wind farm in Zaporizhia region

Total debt of Bakhmatiuk's insolvent VAB Bank, bank Financial Initiative to state is UAH 29.3 bln

IFC approves EUR 30 mln loan for Ukrgasbank with option to convert into up to 20% bank's equity share

Naftogaz: Difference between Russian, European gas prices isn't discount, wouldn't make up for lost compensation in case with Gazprom

Rada eliminates disagreements with EU in law on Naftogaz unbundling

Rada at first reading adopts bill on cancelation of state monopoly in alcohol production

Honcharuk instructs ministries, other authorities to transfer at least 500 objects to SPF for privatization by year end

Putin admits risk that gas transit via Ukraine may stop

Total debt of insolvent banks to NBU on refinancing loans as of early Nov 2019 stands at UAH 46 bln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD