Lifecell sees net loss rise by 82.3%, revenue by 11.8% in Q3, 2019

Lifecell mobile operator in July-September 2019 increased its net loss by 82.3% compared to the same period in 2018, to UAH 338.3 million, the company has said.

According to the interim report, the operator's income in the third quarter increased by 11.8%, to UAH 1.529 billion, EBITDA by 32.9%, to UAH 810.5 million. At the same time, the EBITDA margin increased by 8.4 percentage points, to 53%.

The Lifecell active subscriber base for July-September 2019 decreased by 9.2% compared to the third quarter of 2018 and amounted to 6.9 million users, while the total base by 10.9%, to 9 million.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) of the active subscriber base increased by 26%, to UAH 74.7.

The operator's capital investments for the specified period amounted to UAH 547.7 million, which is 34.4% less than for the same period in 2018.

Compared to the second quarter of this year, the active subscriber base in the third quarter rose by 100,000 people, revenue by 3.2%, EBITDA by 1.5%, net loss by 15.4%, and capital investments by 56.5%.