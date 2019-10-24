Ukroboronprom terminates contracts with heads of Ukrspecexport, Spetstechnoexport, announces competitions

The Ukroboronprom state concern has suspended contracts signed with heads of state-owned company (SOE) Ukrspecexport Serhiy Proskurkin and SOE Spetstechnoexport Vladyslav Belbas and announced competitions to select candidates for the posts.

According to the website of the state concern, labor relations with the heads of Ukrspecexport and Spetstechnoexport were terminated on October 23, "in order to reform the functions of special export and the operation of the respective enterprises."

Applications for these positions within the framework of the competitions announced on October 23 are accepted before November 13.

For the period when the heads are selected, the duties of Director General of Ukrspecexport are assigned to Vadym Kozhevnikov, and Spetstechnoexport will be managed by Yevhen Larin.

"This is an important stage in the first structural reform of the new Ukroboronprom team to transform the export sales function. The new leaders will take responsibility for increasing the state concern's export revenue, increasing salaries and bonuses, introducing modern sales and marketing technologies, optimizing the structure and reducing the number of employees," Deputy Director of Ukroboronprom for transformation issues Roman Bondar wrote on his Facebook page.

Bondar also said that Director General of Ukroboronprom Aivaras Abromavicius received access to the state secret.