Zelensky: National Bank of Ukraine was, is and will be independent

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) was, is and will remain independent, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in a course of a meeting with the central bank's staff at their premises, the NBU wrote on Facebook.

"The National Bank of Ukraine was, is and will be independent – we stand for this," the president told the bank's staff during the meeting also attended by Ukrainian Premier Oleksiy Honcharuk, financial and economic block of the government.

For his part, NBU Governor Yakiv Smoliy said in order to make a steady economic growth a reality, all those, who gathered in the hall, should unite the efforts.

"We are responsible for creating a solid foundation for sustainable economic growth. We have already done a lot for this: curbed inflation, restored macroeconomic stability, liberalized capital flow, improved the banking sector, created conditions for saving money. And most importantly – resumed credit provision. And we have a vision on the future steps," he said.

According to him, at present the NBU, jointly with financial regulators and market participants, is working on a Strategy for the Development of the Financial Sector until 2025

As advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Viktoria Strakhova, wrote on Facebook that "the essence of the visit is a statement of support for the NBU, which is what the IMF wanted."