Economy

11:15 02.10.2019

Zelensky: National Bank of Ukraine was, is and will be independent

2 min read
Zelensky: National Bank of Ukraine was, is and will be independent

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) was, is and will remain independent, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in a course of a meeting with the central bank's staff at their premises, the NBU wrote on Facebook.

"The National Bank of Ukraine was, is and will be independent – we stand for this," the president told the bank's staff during the meeting also attended by Ukrainian Premier Oleksiy Honcharuk, financial and economic block of the government.

For his part, NBU Governor Yakiv Smoliy said in order to make a steady economic growth a reality, all those, who gathered in the hall, should unite the efforts.

"We are responsible for creating a solid foundation for sustainable economic growth. We have already done a lot for this: curbed inflation, restored macroeconomic stability, liberalized capital flow, improved the banking sector, created conditions for saving money. And most importantly – resumed credit provision. And we have a vision on the future steps," he said.

According to him, at present the NBU, jointly with financial regulators and market participants, is working on a Strategy for the Development of the Financial Sector until 2025

As advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Viktoria Strakhova, wrote on Facebook that "the essence of the visit is a statement of support for the NBU, which is what the IMF wanted."

Tags: #zelensky #nbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:34 02.10.2019
NBU lowers official hryvnia exchange rate by another 1.2%, prevents hryvnia from further devaluation with interventions

NBU lowers official hryvnia exchange rate by another 1.2%, prevents hryvnia from further devaluation with interventions

15:59 02.10.2019
Scandal due to conversation of Trump, Zelensky won't prevent U.S. from providing assistance to Ukraine – Pompeo

Scandal due to conversation of Trump, Zelensky won't prevent U.S. from providing assistance to Ukraine – Pompeo

12:26 02.10.2019
Zelensky at meeting with heads of parliamentary factions voices Ukraine's 'red lines' in implementation of Steinmeier formula - Servant of the People

Zelensky at meeting with heads of parliamentary factions voices Ukraine's 'red lines' in implementation of Steinmeier formula - Servant of the People

10:44 01.10.2019
NBU raises planned volume of currency purchases in interbank market to $30 mln per day

NBU raises planned volume of currency purchases in interbank market to $30 mln per day

10:26 01.10.2019
Zelensky, Lukashenko to participate in Second Forum of Regions of Ukraine and Belarus on Oct 4

Zelensky, Lukashenko to participate in Second Forum of Regions of Ukraine and Belarus on Oct 4

09:47 01.10.2019
Zelensky issues decree on goals of sustainable development of Ukraine until 2030

Zelensky issues decree on goals of sustainable development of Ukraine until 2030

17:08 30.09.2019
Zelensky orders to dismiss NSDC Secretary Danyliuk

Zelensky orders to dismiss NSDC Secretary Danyliuk

12:07 30.09.2019
Zelensky's assistant Yermak: U.S. domestic politics is not our business

Zelensky's assistant Yermak: U.S. domestic politics is not our business

10:09 30.09.2019
Trump: Zelensky's words that he was not pressured by me should bring an end to new and most recent Witch Hunt

Trump: Zelensky's words that he was not pressured by me should bring an end to new and most recent Witch Hunt

09:47 27.09.2019
Trump on Twitter: President of Ukraine said he was not pressured by me which is better testimony

Trump on Twitter: President of Ukraine said he was not pressured by me which is better testimony

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada cancels list of state companies that are not subject to privatization

Ukrzaliznytsia more than doubles profit in H1, 2019

Ukraine resumes commercial import of electricity from Russia

NBU lowers official hryvnia exchange rate by another 1.2%, prevents hryvnia from further devaluation with interventions

Putin: Russia will sign gas transit contract with Ukraine if it implements EU legislation by year end

LATEST

Rada cancels list of state companies that are not subject to privatization

Ukrzaliznytsia more than doubles profit in H1, 2019

Ukraine resumes commercial import of electricity from Russia

Putin: Russia will sign gas transit contract with Ukraine if it implements EU legislation by year end

Cadogan to sell subsidiary Gazvydobuvannya to Ukrinvest Group for $2.8 mln

Ukroboronprom head signs contract with Baker Tilly Ukraine to audit concern operations for 2018-2019 period

Metinvest places $500 mln eurobonds at 7.95% per annum, EUR 300 mln bonds at 5.75% per annum – source

Over 46 companies from 11 countries show interest in concession of Olvia stevedore, Kherson port

National budget revenue target met by 82.7% in Sept – Ukraine's treasury

Ukraine's gas stocks in underground facilities reach 20.3 bcm

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD