11:12 02.10.2019

Metinvest places $500 mln eurobonds at 7.95% per annum, EUR 300 mln bonds at 5.75% per annum – source

Metinvest mining and metallurgical group has placed 10-year $500 million eurobonds at 7.95% per annum and five year EUR 300 million eurobonds at 5.75% per annum, a source in banking circles has told Interfax-Ukraine.

The total demand for both tranches amounted to more than $1.1 billion in U.S. dollar equivalent.

The benchmark yield on bonds in U.S. dollars was 7.75-7.99% per annum, in euros – 5.75% per annum.

Metinvest held meetings with investors in the United States, the United Kingdom and continental Europe from September 18 through September 27.

Metinvest said on Tuesday that its offer of September 17 for a cash buyback on the amount of $440 million from $944.515 eurobonds due in 2023 with 7.75% coupon as part of the new bond issue was answered by holders of $639.391 million eurobonds.

According to the terms of the offer, other eurobond holders can still apply for redemption until October 15, inclusive, but they will no longer receive a 3% premium for early applications.

"The purpose of the offer is the proactive management of debt repayment, extending the maturity of the debt and reducing refinancing risks," Metinvest said.

The buyback price for those who agree to sell before September 30 is 106% of the face value plus accrued interest. The results of the offer are to be summarized on around October 16 in order to carry out all settlements on October 17.

