Zelensky announces restart of AMC while retaining its incumbent head

The incumbent head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, Yuriy Terentyev, who was appointed to this position in May 2015, will retain this post, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said at the 16th YES conference organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation in Kyiv.

"As for the antitrust policy, we are relaunching the Antimonopoly Committee. We have already changed the deputies. Let's see how the head of the AMC works," the head of state said.

He emphasized that monopoly, raiding and smuggling should become the words of archaism in Ukraine.

Since the presidential election, Zelensky has replaced four state authorized representatives of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, in particular appointed Iryna Kopaihora, the assistant professor of the department of legal regulation of economics at Kryvy Rih National Economic University, as first deputy head of the committee.