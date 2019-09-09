Halychyna-Zahid kills 72,600 pigs over ASF

Halychyna-Zahid LLC, a pig breeding company in Lviv region, has killed 72,570 pigs not to allow the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) virus, the Main Department of the State Emergencies Service of Ukraine in Lviv region has reported.

According to a report on the authority's website, 232 people and 30 pieces of equipment were involved in the process of killing the pigs. Nine pits for burning carcasses and a cattle cemetery on an area of 2,040 sq.m. were built.

According to the State Emergency Service, the situation at the enterprise is under control.

On August 16, the Main Directorate of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumers' Rights Protection in Lviv region received a message about the death of pigs in Halychyna-Zahid LLC in the village of Kavske (Lviv region). After studying biomaterial samples in the Lviv Regional State Laboratory of the authority on August 17, ASF was detected in the samples.

On August 17, a meeting of the emergency antiepizootic commission at the Lviv Regional Administration took place in connection with the death of 320 pigs at the enterprise.

In total, the company has about 100,000 pigs.