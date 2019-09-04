Economy

12:04 04.09.2019

Finance Ministry cuts rates on govt domestic loan bonds by 0.2 p.p.

1 min read
Finance Ministry cuts rates on govt domestic loan bonds by 0.2 p.p.

The Finance Ministry of Ukraine cuts rates on govt domestic loan bonds by 0.19-0.25 p.p. at its primary auctions on September 3, exactly two days before the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) took a decision on presumable change of a percentage rate.

According to the ministry's report on its website, a maximum profit margins for three-month securities was 16.25%, for 12-month bonds – 15.95% and three-year bonds – 16% per annum.

On the eve of reduction of the discount rate by 0.5-1 p.p. that was expected by the market participants, a demand on the auctions significantly grew, in particular for 3-year securities it was UAH 1.89 billion (at face value) compared to UAH 0.49 billion at the similar auction two weeks ago.

As a result, for lowering rates, the Ministry of Finance dismissed 20 of the 62 applications filed in the amount of over UAH 1 billion UAH, but it was still able to attract more than UAH 1.9 billion UAH.

More

Tags: #loan #finance_ministry #bonds
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:53 28.08.2019
Interpipe obtains consent of majority of creditors for restructuring of debt on 2017 bonds

Interpipe obtains consent of majority of creditors for restructuring of debt on 2017 bonds

17:50 14.08.2019
Ukraine's Finance Ministry expects NBU to update hryvnia forex rate forecast before drafting budget

Ukraine's Finance Ministry expects NBU to update hryvnia forex rate forecast before drafting budget

12:24 07.08.2019
Finance Ministry, NBU should enhance coordination

Finance Ministry, NBU should enhance coordination

10:09 07.08.2019
EuroChem might re-enter ruble bond market this year

EuroChem might re-enter ruble bond market this year

18:52 05.08.2019
Ukraine's Finance Ministry ready for peak debt repayments in Sept

Ukraine's Finance Ministry ready for peak debt repayments in Sept

15:55 29.07.2019
Danyliuk stands for uniting Finance Ministry, Economy Ministry, Ministry of Social Policy, Health Ministry

Danyliuk stands for uniting Finance Ministry, Economy Ministry, Ministry of Social Policy, Health Ministry

18:33 23.07.2019
Ukraine's finance ministry lowers rates on govt bonds by 20–75 bps to align with NBU's key policy rate

Ukraine's finance ministry lowers rates on govt bonds by 20–75 bps to align with NBU's key policy rate

16:22 23.07.2019
Justice Ministry, Finance Ministry, Fiscal Service, others sign memo of cooperation to verify info on beneficiaries

Justice Ministry, Finance Ministry, Fiscal Service, others sign memo of cooperation to verify info on beneficiaries

14:43 18.07.2019
Members of parliament may be involved in illegal government bond schemes – Truba

Members of parliament may be involved in illegal government bond schemes – Truba

18:30 16.07.2019
Finance Ministry cuts rates on govt domestic loan bonds in hryvnia by 0.2-0.3 p.p., in U.S. dollars by 0.5 p.p.

Finance Ministry cuts rates on govt domestic loan bonds in hryvnia by 0.2-0.3 p.p., in U.S. dollars by 0.5 p.p.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt wants to select most prominent national projects by late Sept – PM

Zelensky delegates ministers to hold first privatization bids by April 1, 2020

Land market liberalization to start in mid-2020's

Ukraine's GDP should grow 40% within 5 years – PM Honcharuk

Premier says 2020 will be year of Ukraine's total digitalization

LATEST

Large taxpayers offices completes audit of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, claims total UAH 9 bln

Securities Commission resumes license of TASK-broker, submits cassation

Lviv airport sees 40% rise in passenger flow through 8 months

Ukrainians buy $97 mln more currency than sell in Aug 2019

Frenchman Dominique Piotet appointed director general of UNIT.City innovation park

Transfer of flights from Kyiv airport won't affect regularity of Boryspil airport flights

Zelensky orders preparation of new lots for holding oil, gas auctions

Govt wants to select most prominent national projects by late Sept – PM

Zelensky delegates ministers to hold first privatization bids by April 1, 2020

Land market liberalization to start in mid-2020's

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD