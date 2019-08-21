NBU cancels banking card with sample signatures from Sept 1

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) from October 1, 2019 will bring the procedure of bank transactions and the organization of bank cash operations with national and foreign currency in line with the valid requirements of the law, the regulator said on its website.

"Bank code information was withdrawn from the cash documents, a card with banking sample signatures when servicing the clients was cancelled," the NBU said.

According to the new requirements, banks must pass cash in national currency on contractual terms for bringing it by authorized banks to the NBU and are obliged to pass unusable banknotes and coins.

Moreover, banks must meet the needs of their customers in cash primarily through their own revenues and the redistribution of cash in their own banking network.

The NBU also introduced quality control of hryvnia banknotes usable, sorted in an automated way on bank equipment for automated banknote processing. The regulator also changed the procedure for storing bargaining coins in bank vaults and identifying those responsible for storage, and established single characteristics of packaging materials for new banknotes.

The relevant standards are envisaged by the NBU board's decree No. 107 "On approval of amendments to the instruction on cash transactions by the Ukrainian banks" dated August 15, 2019.