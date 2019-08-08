Economy

15:04 08.08.2019

Zelensky promises to invest $20 bln in infrastructure in five years, announces next wave of privatization

1 min read
Zelensky promises to invest $20 bln in infrastructure in five years, announces next wave of privatization

 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told about plans to invest at least $20 billion in infrastructure of Ukraine at the Ukrainian-Turkish business forum in Istanbul on Thursday.

He also said that in the next five years, the Ukrainian economy will grow by 5-7% annually.

"Over this time, we will invest at least $20 billion in our infrastructure to repair our 24,000 km of roads, to increase the number of operating airports to 15, to develop 5 seaports, to substantially increase their capacity, to triple the capacity of our military-industrial complex,” the president said.

He also said that during this period the country will pay much attention to the development of a high-quality telecommunications sector and promised to support the lifecell mobile communications operator (the subsidiary of Turkey's Turkcell).

"We will conduct large-scale privatization and sell hundreds of interesting objects to effective investors, create normal competitive rules in the energy markets and simplify the rules of doing business removing restrictions in the areas of labor relations and capital flow," Zelensky said.

Tags: #investigation #zelensky #business
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:37 08.08.2019
Zelensky at meeting with Bartholomew: Authorities should not meddle in church affairs, I will defend the church's independence

Zelensky at meeting with Bartholomew: Authorities should not meddle in church affairs, I will defend the church's independence

16:32 08.08.2019
Zelensky signs law on green license plates for electric cars

Zelensky signs law on green license plates for electric cars

13:59 08.08.2019
President's team drafting amendments to Tax Code to settle technical troubles for business – tax chief

President's team drafting amendments to Tax Code to settle technical troubles for business – tax chief

12:13 08.08.2019
Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement on development of business cooperation

Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement on development of business cooperation

11:25 08.08.2019
Zelensky announces plans to legalize gambling in Ukraine

Zelensky announces plans to legalize gambling in Ukraine

11:24 08.08.2019
Zelensky: land reform to be conducted in Ukraine in 2019, land market to be created in 2020

Zelensky: land reform to be conducted in Ukraine in 2019, land market to be created in 2020

18:09 07.08.2019
Official ceremony of Zelensky-Erdogan meeting takes place in Ankara

Official ceremony of Zelensky-Erdogan meeting takes place in Ankara

17:26 07.08.2019
Zelensky says he knows 'for certain' Crimea to return to Ukraine

Zelensky says he knows 'for certain' Crimea to return to Ukraine

16:57 07.08.2019
Macron tells Zelensky by phone he backs idea of holding Normandy Four summit soon

Macron tells Zelensky by phone he backs idea of holding Normandy Four summit soon

15:16 07.08.2019
Zelensky arrives in Turkey

Zelensky arrives in Turkey

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine needs new long-term program of cooperation with IMF for $5-10 bln – NBU

Potential corruption in architectural-construction inspectorate amounts to over UAH 3 bln a year – MP Shuliak

Zelensky announces plans to legalize gambling in Ukraine

Zelensky: land reform to be conducted in Ukraine in 2019, land market to be created in 2020

Ukrnafta debt to state budget jumps by UAH 1.2 bln over 2019

LATEST

Ukraine needs new long-term program of cooperation with IMF for $5-10 bln – NBU

Cabinet of Ministers needs to protect Ukrainian producers of building materials – Sergiy Lishchyna

Potential corruption in architectural-construction inspectorate amounts to over UAH 3 bln a year – MP Shuliak

Ukrnafta debt to state budget jumps by UAH 1.2 bln over 2019

Ukrainians buy $93.7 mln more currency than sell in July 2019

Frontera contesting in court decision of PSA commission on Dolphin deposit

Finance Ministry, NBU should enhance coordination

EuroChem might re-enter ruble bond market this year

Largest taxpayers of Ukraine increase tax payment by over one third in July

Ukraine's forex reserves expand by 5.8% in July

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD