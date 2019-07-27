Economy

16:06 27.07.2019

Naftogaz waiting for response from Gazprom to EC proposal for transit contract or another option

2 min read
Naftogaz waiting for response from Gazprom to EC proposal for transit contract or another option

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy expects from Gazprom a formal response to the 10-year transit contract proposed by the European Commission with an annual volume of 60 billion cubic meters, Yuriy Vitrenko, the executive director of Naftogaz Ukrainy, has said.

"They say that Gazprom wants a contract for transit not for 10 years, as proposed by the European Commission, but only half a year or a year, until it completes Nord Stream 2. It would be appreciated for Gazprom to respond officially to the EC proposal. If Gazprom does not accept this offer, let it offer its own option. And preferably with all the detail," he wrote on his Facebook page.

"For example, whether Gazprom is ready to unlock in practice the possibility for other companies to transit gas from the territory of the Russian Federation. We will carefully consider it. The Ukrainian side has repeatedly stressed that we are interested in continuing the transit, therefore we are taking a constructive position," added Vitrenko.

The executive director of the NJSC drew attention to the fact that if information about Gazprom's readiness to enter into a contract for just a year and a half is true, this proves the Russian side's intention to completely abandon Ukrainian transit after the completion of the Nord Stream 2 project.

Naftogaz confirms on its official Facebook page that the Russian side has not yet officially announced the version of the "short" contract.

Tags: #ec #naftogaz #gazprom
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:42 24.07.2019
Ukrtransnafta fully pays dividends for 2018 to Naftogaz

Ukrtransnafta fully pays dividends for 2018 to Naftogaz

11:15 23.07.2019
Naftogaz transfers another UAH 8.2 bln of dividends for 2018 to state budget

Naftogaz transfers another UAH 8.2 bln of dividends for 2018 to state budget

16:12 19.07.2019
Ukraine again calls on Russia to resume gas transit talks immediately

Ukraine again calls on Russia to resume gas transit talks immediately

15:39 19.07.2019
Courts of Netherlands, Luxembourg turn down Gazprom's appeals Against enforcement of Stockholm arbitration award

Courts of Netherlands, Luxembourg turn down Gazprom's appeals Against enforcement of Stockholm arbitration award

15:42 17.07.2019
Gazprom boosts gas transit to EU via Ukraine by 25%

Gazprom boosts gas transit to EU via Ukraine by 25%

14:49 17.07.2019
Ukraine's Accounting Chamber to start Naftogaz audit on July 19

Ukraine's Accounting Chamber to start Naftogaz audit on July 19

17:59 15.07.2019
Naftogaz companies transfer almost UAH 60 bln to state budget in six months

Naftogaz companies transfer almost UAH 60 bln to state budget in six months

11:38 15.07.2019
Naftogaz able to pump 20 bcm of natural gas at good prices into underground storage facilities – PM Groysman

Naftogaz able to pump 20 bcm of natural gas at good prices into underground storage facilities – PM Groysman

18:52 12.07.2019
Naftogaz raises $335 mln in three-year notes and EUR600 mln in five-year notes – source

Naftogaz raises $335 mln in three-year notes and EUR600 mln in five-year notes – source

11:12 12.07.2019
Naftogaz Ukrainy starts bookbuilding for LPNs pegged to U.S. dollars, euros – source

Naftogaz Ukrainy starts bookbuilding for LPNs pegged to U.S. dollars, euros – source

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Head of Trident Acquisitions announces victory in tender for PSA in Dolphin section on shelf

Ukraine's finance ministry lowers rates on govt bonds by 20–75 bps to align with NBU's key policy rate

Ukroboronprom announces tender for intl financial audit for UAH 32.5 mln

About UAH 6 bln revenue shortfall for Ukrainian ports in Azov Sea region since 2014

Situation with ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih signals overdue law enforcement reform – EBA

LATEST

Ukroboronprom sends to Thailand first set of BTR-3KSh for licensed assembly in this country – Bukin

Head of Trident Acquisitions announces victory in tender for PSA in Dolphin section on shelf

Ukrtelecom calls on Oschadbank to seek compromise to execute court ruling on dispute of over UAH 1 bln

Oschadbank gets no documents on Russia's contesting intl arbitration decision to compensate for bank losses due to annexation of Crimea

London arbitration makes decision in favor of PrivatBank eurobond holders

Planeta Kino to open cinema in Kyiv's River Mall trade center on Aug 1

Ukraine, Georgia could create cluster of medical tourism to enter eastern markets – expert

Renewable energy resources associations appeal to president due to court's cancelling tariffs for Ukrenergo

Russia, Turkey preparing intergovernmental agreement on settlements, payments

Elena Filiniuk from Abbott Laboratories becomes commercial department director of Darnitsa

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD