Ex-economy minister Abromavicius heads Ukroboronprom's supervisory board

Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine in 2014-2016 Aivaras Abromavicius has been elected head of the supervisory board of the Ukroboronprom state concern, which he joined on June 12 under a decree of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a source in the government told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

According to the source, the renewed supervisory board adopted the respective decision at its first meeting held in Kyiv on July 10.

"During the meeting, plans for the forthcoming restructuring of Ukroboronprom, including an international audit of the state-owned concern, were discussed," the source said.

The source added that the meeting was also attended by representatives of relevant departments, countries-partners of Ukraine in defense cooperation and the top managers of the state concern.

Earlier, Mykhailo Zgurovsky, the rector of the Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute, who was recently removed from the state concern's board by Zelensky, headed the Ukroboronprom's supervisory board.

According to the charter of the Ukroboronprom, the supervisory board is the highest governing body and includes five members, three of whom are appointed by the president, and two by the government.