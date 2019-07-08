Economy

11:57 08.07.2019

Kyivstar launches paid subscription for Viber sticker packs via Smart-Money service

2 min read
Kyivstar launches paid subscription for Viber sticker packs via Smart-Money service

The Kyivstar mobile communications operator has allowed paying for a subscription to sticker packs in Viber (part of Rakuten Inc.) via own Smart-Money financial service for prepaid subscribers, the companies have said in a joint press release.

"This is the first experience of the collaboration of the messenger and the mobile payment service, which was implemented in Ukraine," the press service of the mobile operator said.

Users of the Smart Money service will be able to subscribe to all stickers in Viber for UAH 20 per month and access immediately to all collections of stickers, which has more than 500 pictures.

Usually, Viber users pay for each sticker pack separately, but one time at a price of UAH 52-54 per one sticker pack.

The service can be used by Kyivstar prepaid subscribers who have installed the Smart Money application, since payments are made from a mobile account.

"Launching a joint project with Viber is an important step for us. We are confident that such a partnership will help develop a culture of payments with mobile money and thus help citizens of Ukraine to strive for a cashless economy," Senior Business Development Manager at Kyivstar Olena Suvorova said.

According to Rakuten Viber, Ukrainians make about 4 million calls to Viber every day and send 11 million messages.

"For Viber, this is the first experience of such cooperation in Ukraine," Senior Director for Business Development in Europe, Africa and Middle East Atanas Raykov said.

Kyivstar also said that today, since the launch of the service in September 2018, 6.4 million transactions has been carried out, and the most popular services were: payment for telecommunication services, national lotteries, online purchases and payment for public transport.

Tags: #viber #kyivstar #smart_money
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:23 05.07.2019
Ex-Kyivstar president Chernyshov joins Farmak's supervisory board

Ex-Kyivstar president Chernyshov joins Farmak's supervisory board

10:38 04.07.2019
Regulator proposes quit 'extra' RF in 900 MHz band to Kyivstar, Intertelecom; Kyivstar wants compensation

Regulator proposes quit 'extra' RF in 900 MHz band to Kyivstar, Intertelecom; Kyivstar wants compensation

13:08 03.07.2019
Kyivstar believes disconnection of phones with illegal IMEI codes not profile task of operators

Kyivstar believes disconnection of phones with illegal IMEI codes not profile task of operators

11:19 01.07.2019
Kyivstar plans to provide access to 4G for 75% of Ukrainian population in 2019

Kyivstar plans to provide access to 4G for 75% of Ukrainian population in 2019

11:02 01.07.2019
Ukrainian mobile communications market first in six year to grow higher than inflation in 2019 – Kyivstar

Ukrainian mobile communications market first in six year to grow higher than inflation in 2019 – Kyivstar

18:57 13.06.2019
Holos Party discloses names of its first donors: Investment banker from Dragon Capital, Jacobs regional president, ex-president of Kyivstar

Holos Party discloses names of its first donors: Investment banker from Dragon Capital, Jacobs regional president, ex-president of Kyivstar

14:48 13.06.2019
Kyivstar launches application for analyzing network quality

Kyivstar launches application for analyzing network quality

14:56 03.06.2019
Ex-Kyivstar president invests UAH 332,000 in Ukrainian startup NPS Revizion

Ex-Kyivstar president invests UAH 332,000 in Ukrainian startup NPS Revizion

12:46 02.05.2019
Kyivstar sees 20.2% rise in revenue in Q1 2019

Kyivstar sees 20.2% rise in revenue in Q1 2019

11:44 02.05.2019
Kyivstar proposes new tariff for roaming

Kyivstar proposes new tariff for roaming

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, Russia have opportunities to continue gas talks

Partial privatization, bringing state companies' shares to intl exchanges will increase their efficiency

Naftogaz ready to enter eurobond market next week, waiting for government permit

UK court to freeze $145 mln in Nord Stream dividends to Gazprom

PM criticizes judge's decision to lock payment dividends for 2018 by Naftogaz

LATEST

EBRD to issue EUR 20 mln to Dniprovska agro-industrial group to reconstruct slaughtering house

Legal merger of Alfa-Bank, Ukrsotsbank expected this autumn

Join Up! tour operator's revenue in 2018 totals UAH 65.7 mln

Court suspends govt resolution about right to hire, fire Naftogaz board chairman, board members

Ukrspyrt halts shipments of spirit to alcohol producers from July 1

Ukraine, Russia have opportunities to continue gas talks

Zelensky believes U.S. president can solve issue of Nord Stream 2 in favor of Ukraine

IMF mission may arrive in Ukraine in August

Partial privatization, bringing state companies' shares to intl exchanges will increase their efficiency

Cabinet supports four draft agreements with EU on EUR 86.9 mln fiscal aid for Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD