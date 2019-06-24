U.S. ready to support energy reform in Ukraine jointly with international partners – State Department envoy at meeting with World Bank, EU

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Energy Resources Kent Logsdon has said at a meeting with representatives of the World Bank and the European Union that Washington is ready to support Ukraine's energy reform programs together with international partners.

"During meetings with World Bank and EU officials, PDAS Logsdon underscored the U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine's energy reform agenda together with international partners,| the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said on Twitter on Monday, June 24.

On Monday, Logsdon also met with CEO of Naftogaz Ukraine Andriy Kobolev and another representative of the company Andriy Favorov. They discussed current U.S. technical assistance for Ukraine to boost natural gas production and improve the Ukrainian oil and gas giant's corporate governance.

"Logsdon noted the importance of continuing reforms to secure the financing of gas purchases," the US Embassy in Ukraine said.

