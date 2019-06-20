Economy

Ukraine will integrate into European energy market, raise oil and gas production in five years – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has declared a number of priority goals in the area of strengthening the country's energy independence for the next five years.

The matter concerns, in particular, such priority measures as the integration of the Ukrainian energy market into the European one (including synchronization of power grids), the increase in hydrocarbon production, the development of renewable energy sources.

"Over the next five years we will do everything necessary to become truly energy independent: we will unite our power grids with the European ones, integrate into the European energy market, increase oil and gas production and create conditions for the development of alternative energy sources. Together with the energy saving program this will make our economy more efficient and will give impetus to the development of Ukraine," the head of state said during a meeting with the business community in Kyiv.

