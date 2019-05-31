EBRD could issue EUR140 mln to Kyivteploenergo for upgrading heating complex

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) could provide Kyivteploenergo with up to EUR140 million in a loan to modernize the heat and power complex of the capital, Senior Adviser of the EBRD Anton Usov has said.

The parties under the ERBD Green Cities program signed an agreement on the preparation of financing.

It is expected that the result of this work will be a loan of up to EUR140 million, Usov said on Facebook.

As reported, Kyiv, following Lviv, became the second city in Ukraine, which joined the EBRD Green Cities project.

In the autumn of 2018, the EBRD approved the extension of this program with the possibility of allocating additional financing in the form of various loans with a total volume of up to EUR700 million. According to the program's website, it currently has over EUR1 billion of confirmed funding, of which more than EUR250 million has already been invested.