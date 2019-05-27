Ex-finance minister Danyliuk accuses prosecutor general of sabotaging litigation in London with ex-owners of PrivatBank

Former finance minister, advisor of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Oleksandr Danyliuk has said that accusations of Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko against him that he allegedly resisted to prosecution of former owners of PrivatBank are manipulations. He, in turn, accused the prosecutor general of sabotaging the court litigation with the ex-owners of the bank in London.

"He [Lutsenko] with his actions could cause very serious damage to the state. He tried to open criminal proceedings here [in Ukraine] to make impossible the proceedings in the London court," the former finance minister said on Radio NV last week.

Danyliuk said that then clearly and on paper he stated his position that because of such actions the settlement of the dispute with the ex-owners of PrivatBank will depend on the unreformed Ukrainian judicial system, "where we will lose our ability to have a fair decision."

"Now he is simply trying to hide his responsibility. This is a very weak position being executed by the Prosecutor General, to which people have become accustomed to," the presidential adviser said.