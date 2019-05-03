Economy

12:06 03.05.2019

Restoring criminalization of illicit enrichment one condition of IMF – Zelensky's advisor Danyliuk

2 min read
Restoring criminalization of illicit enrichment one condition of IMF – Zelensky's advisor Danyliuk

Restoring criminalization of illicit enrichment is one of the conditions for continuation of cooperation of Ukraine with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), advisor to President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky and ex-Ukrainian Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk has said.

"I want to draw attention to the fact that this decision [renewal of criminal liability for illegal enrichment] should be made soon. This is one of the conditions for the continuation of successful cooperation with the International Monetary Fund," Danyliuk said at a briefing in Brussels.

According to Zelensky's advisor for law enforcement and anti-corruption policy Ruslan Riaboshapka, the European partners also insist on this position.

"Criminal liability for illegal enrichment will be resumed. Moreover, we have proposed an additional tool to help leveling the negative effect from, actually, an amnesty for illegally obtained capital, which was granted by the decision of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine," he told journalists.

As reported, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine issued a ruling in the case on a constitutional motion filed by 59 Members of Parliament of Ukraine regarding the compliance of Article 368-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illicit enrichment) with the Constitution of Ukraine. By this ruling, the Court recognized that Article 368-2 of the Criminal Code does not comply with the principles of the rule of law and presumption of innocence.

Tags: #danyliuk #imf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:34 03.05.2019
Poroshenko, Lagarde discuss financial situation in Ukraine, express concern about situation with PrivatBank

Poroshenko, Lagarde discuss financial situation in Ukraine, express concern about situation with PrivatBank

12:17 03.05.2019
Zelensky's advisor considers Russian gas transit across Ukraine complex matter

Zelensky's advisor considers Russian gas transit across Ukraine complex matter

11:38 03.05.2019
Resumption of 'Normandy format' to be Zelensky's key priority - adviser of president-elect

Resumption of 'Normandy format' to be Zelensky's key priority - adviser of president-elect

14:08 26.04.2019
Govt decisions on gas prices fully in line with IMF Stand By Arrangement – Finance minister

Govt decisions on gas prices fully in line with IMF Stand By Arrangement – Finance minister

15:14 25.04.2019
NBU expects IMF mission to visit Ukraine in mid-May

NBU expects IMF mission to visit Ukraine in mid-May

12:58 25.04.2019
NABU and SAPO must quickly show result, otherwise leadership reshuffle will follow

NABU and SAPO must quickly show result, otherwise leadership reshuffle will follow

12:45 25.04.2019
Danyliuk again says he is not interested in foreign minister's post

Danyliuk again says he is not interested in foreign minister's post

11:56 25.04.2019
Zelensky's team counts on successful review of IMF program in May

Zelensky's team counts on successful review of IMF program in May

11:29 22.04.2019
Finance ministry jointly with IMF develops models of stress testing state-owned companies

Finance ministry jointly with IMF develops models of stress testing state-owned companies

13:59 17.04.2019
Maintaining cooperation with IMF, intl partners important for Ukraine's economy

Maintaining cooperation with IMF, intl partners important for Ukraine's economy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko, Lagarde discuss financial situation in Ukraine, express concern about situation with PrivatBank

Naftogaz considers Putin's statement on dependence of Ukraine's gas supplies on transit as start of talks

Foreign currency purchases by Ukraine's central bank grow to $80 mln in last week of April

Pumping of Russian oil through territory of Belarus expected to be resumed in afternoon of May 2

NBU reveals some broker deals with govt bonds for UAH 800 mln for 74 individuals, including 12 public figures, with signs of money laundering

LATEST

Naftogaz considers Putin's statement on dependence of Ukraine's gas supplies on transit as start of talks

South Korea's Hyundai interested in building subway in Kharkiv

Ukroboronprom, Turkey's ASFAT signs MoU during IDEF 2019 in Istanbul

EBRD to issue EUR7 mln to Eco-Optima Group for building second phase of Yavoriv solar plant

Adjara's finance, economy minister: We are interested in year-round air services with Ukraine

Ukraine from May sharply increases gas imports, loading Slovakia pipeline by 76%

Foreign currency purchases by Ukraine's central bank grow to $80 mln in last week of April

PrivatBank to transfer UAH 11.52 bln in dividends for 2018 to state budget

Kyivstar sees 20.2% rise in revenue in Q1 2019

Pumping of Russian oil through territory of Belarus expected to be resumed in afternoon of May 2

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD