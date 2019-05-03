Restoring criminalization of illicit enrichment one condition of IMF – Zelensky's advisor Danyliuk

Restoring criminalization of illicit enrichment is one of the conditions for continuation of cooperation of Ukraine with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), advisor to President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky and ex-Ukrainian Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk has said.

"I want to draw attention to the fact that this decision [renewal of criminal liability for illegal enrichment] should be made soon. This is one of the conditions for the continuation of successful cooperation with the International Monetary Fund," Danyliuk said at a briefing in Brussels.

According to Zelensky's advisor for law enforcement and anti-corruption policy Ruslan Riaboshapka, the European partners also insist on this position.

"Criminal liability for illegal enrichment will be resumed. Moreover, we have proposed an additional tool to help leveling the negative effect from, actually, an amnesty for illegally obtained capital, which was granted by the decision of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine," he told journalists.

As reported, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine issued a ruling in the case on a constitutional motion filed by 59 Members of Parliament of Ukraine regarding the compliance of Article 368-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illicit enrichment) with the Constitution of Ukraine. By this ruling, the Court recognized that Article 368-2 of the Criminal Code does not comply with the principles of the rule of law and presumption of innocence.