Ukroboronprom ready to join Motor Sich's cooperation program on creation of Ukrainian helicopter gunships

The Ukroboronprom State Concern is ready to join the national cooperation program on the creation of Ukrainian helicopter gunships on the basis of PJSC Motor Sich (Zaporizhia).

As reported by the press service on Tuesday, referring to Head of the state concern Pavlo Bukin, the plans of the sector cooperation under the program were discussed during the recent working visit to Motor Sich of the head of Ukroboronprom.

"The Zaporizhia-based enterprise has developed a program to create Ukrainian helicopter gunships. I am convinced that in close cooperation with the enterprises of the aviation cluster of the concern, as well as with other defense private enterprises, it is possible to achieve high-quality results and create a reliable fighting machine," the press service said, citing the head of the concern.

In addition, among the first results of the program cooperation, gyro-stabilizing platforms already created by the participants in the cooperation program to equip Mi-type combat helicopters, the PM-LKT suspension module for searching, detecting and recognizing ground-based military targets and targeting high-precision weapons, and the OPSN-I next generation optical sighting station. The use of new combat platforms makes it possible to carry out sighting on the laser channels of guided missiles of the Barrier-V missile system from helicopters, and in the future – from attack aircraft, specified in the state concern.

During his working visit to Motor Sich, Bukin also studied the preparation of mass production of blades for Mi-type helicopters, as well as with the mass production of the main helicopter units and knots, including gearboxes BP-17 and BP-24, the press service reported.

