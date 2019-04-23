Belarus suspends exports of light oil products to Ukraine, Poland, Baltic states - BelOil

Belarus has been forced to suspend exports of light oil products to Ukraine, Poland, and the Baltic states due to its receipt of low-quality Russian oil, the deputy head of BelOil, Sergei Grib, told journalists in Minsk on Tuesday.

"Delivery of light oil products (gasolines and diesel) to Ukraine, the Baltic states, and Poland has been suspended," Grib said, commenting on the consequences of decreases in oil-refining volumes in Belarus in connection with the low-quality oil.

"Contractual obligations have been suspended until the issue surrounding Russian oil is settled," he said.