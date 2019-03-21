Economy

20:32 21.03.2019

Growth of Ukraine's GDP accelerates to 3.3% in 2018 – statistics

2 min read
Growth of Ukraine's GDP accelerates to 3.3% in 2018 – statistics

The real gross domestic product (GDP) of Ukraine in 2018 grew by 3.3% after raising by 2.5% in 2017 and by 2.4% in 2016, the State Statistics Service has stated.

Nominal GDP amounted to UAH 3.559 trillion, and UAH 84,190 per capita, the change in the deflator was 5.4%.

According to the report, the State Statistics Service has improved the estimate of GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2018 from the fourth quarter of 2017 from 3.4% to 3.5%.

The estimates of the rate of growth of the Ukrainian economy in the two previous quarters remained unchanged: 2.8% in the third quarter, 3.8% in the second quarter, while the figure was raised from 3.1% to 3.3% in the first quarter.

The National Bank of Ukraine at the end of January 2019 deteriorated its estimate of Ukraine's GDP growth last year from 3.4% to 3.3%, estimating it in the fourth quarter at 3.3%. According to its expectations, this year the country's economy will increase by 2.5%, and in 2020 by 2.9%.

According to the consensus forecast compiled by the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade in December, Ukraine's GDP growth in 2018 was estimated at 3.1%, in 2019 at 2.9%.

The national budgets for 2018 and 2019 are built on the forecast of economic growth in these years by 3% annually.

Tags: #macro_economic #gdp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:55 14.02.2019
GDP growth in Ukraine in Q4 accelerates to 3.4% – statistics

GDP growth in Ukraine in Q4 accelerates to 3.4% – statistics

14:32 31.01.2019
NBU reviews downwards Ukraine's GDP growth assessment for 2018, retains forecast for 2019-2020 unchanged

NBU reviews downwards Ukraine's GDP growth assessment for 2018, retains forecast for 2019-2020 unchanged

15:53 16.01.2019
Ukraine in 2018 posts highest GDP growth in seven years, lowest inflation in five years - NBU head

Ukraine in 2018 posts highest GDP growth in seven years, lowest inflation in five years - NBU head

16:26 11.12.2018
Experts worsen forecast of Ukraine's GDP growth for 2019 to 2.9%

Experts worsen forecast of Ukraine's GDP growth for 2019 to 2.9%

18:50 14.11.2018
Growth of Ukraine's GDP slows down to 2.8% in Q3, 2018

Growth of Ukraine's GDP slows down to 2.8% in Q3, 2018

18:32 25.10.2018
CORRECTED: Economy ministry estimates possible reduction in budget revenues from introduction of exit capital tax at 1.2-1.3% of GDP

CORRECTED: Economy ministry estimates possible reduction in budget revenues from introduction of exit capital tax at 1.2-1.3% of GDP

14:25 25.10.2018
NBU keeps GDP growth forecast for 2018-2020 unchanged

NBU keeps GDP growth forecast for 2018-2020 unchanged

10:34 10.10.2018
IMF expects Ukraine's gross state debt to decrease to 53% of GDP in five years

IMF expects Ukraine's gross state debt to decrease to 53% of GDP in five years

10:59 09.10.2018
IMF worsens forecast for GDP growth in Ukraine in 2019-2020

IMF worsens forecast for GDP growth in Ukraine in 2019-2020

10:13 05.10.2018
World Bank improves forecast for Ukraine's state debt to 67.2% of GDP in 2018

World Bank improves forecast for Ukraine's state debt to 67.2% of GDP in 2018

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet expects Naftogaz to increase gas production by 10.3% in 2019

Naftogaz head: Ukraine plans to start next winter season with UGS reserves of about 20 bcm

MHP to pay $80 million in dividends for 2018

Economy ministry creates working group to defend Ukraine in possible arbitration regarding round logs

DTEK Grids warns of disconnection of some important infrastructure facilities from power supply from April 1

LATEST

British court's ban on Gazprom's withdrawing assets from England and Netherlands remains in force – Naftogaz

Ukrainian Insurance Group will increase charter capital by 83%

Veltliner insurer raises assets by 4.8% in 2018

Russian Federation Council, State Duma members, Russian govt officials, advisors included in Ukraine's expanded list of personal sanctions

LPN and eurobond quotations as of 18:00 Kyiv time on March 21

Supreme Court forbids “Tzytramon-Zdorovie” production

Cabinet expects Naftogaz to increase gas production by 10.3% in 2019

Wintershall: European Parliament resolution against Nord Stream 2 can't stop project

Transport companies of Ukraine reduce passenger traffic by 6% in Jan-Feb

Naftogaz head: Ukraine plans to start next winter season with UGS reserves of about 20 bcm

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD