Akhmetov increases assets by $0.5 bln – Forbes rating

The owner of SCM, Rinat Akhmetov, as in 2018, continues heading the rating of richest Ukrainians: its assets grew from $5.5 billion to $6 billion in a year and he is 272nd in the global rating, according to Forbes.

The owner of Ferrexpo, an iron ore producer, Kostiantyn Zhevaho, is second (1511th in the global rating), although his assets fell by $0.1 billion, to $1.5 billion.

Majority shareholder in MHP agricultural holding Yuriy Kosiuk and the owner of EastOne investment and consulting group and Interpipe Corporation Victor Pinchuk were third with $1.4 billion each and 1605th in the global rating.

Kosiuk's assets were $0.1 billion more last year, while Pinchuk's assets did not change.

The former co-owner of PrivatBank Hennadiy Boholiubov with assets of $1.2 billion is 1818th. Its assets did not change in a year.

The second former co-owner of PrivatBank Ihor Kolomoisky has $1.1 billion in assets and 1941st in the global rating, but this is $0.1 billion less than a year ago.

Vadim Novinsky, the owner of Smart-Holding, has $1 billion (2057th in the global rating), this is the same as in 2018.