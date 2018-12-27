Economy

11:22 27.12.2018

Poroshenko gets UAH 556 mln in three-year dividends from trust, due to pay UAH 60 mln in taxes

2 min read
Poroshenko gets UAH 556 mln in three-year dividends from trust, due to pay UAH 60 mln in taxes

Rothschild Trust (Schweiz) has decided to pay dividends of over UAH 556.7 million (nearly US$20.4 million) to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko for the first time in three years; the president is due to pay almost UAH 60 million (nearly US$2.2 million) in taxes, according to the Ukrainian presidential administration's press service.

"The decision has been made consistent with the trust agreement, which was concluded in 2016 and cut Poroshenko off from managing Roshen. This is the first and only trust agreement in the history of Ukraine based on the international practice. It aims to separate business from politics consistent with the best international standards," the press service said in a statement on Thursday morning.

Poroshenko has reported his dividends equivalent to UAH 556,742,460 to the unified state register of declarations of public and municipal officials. "He will pay almost UAH 60 million in taxes to the budget, including about UAH 8 million in the military tax, by the time established by law," the press service said.

According to the press service, Poroshenko has not been receiving dividends on the companies, whose ultimate beneficiary he is, for more than three years.

"The three-year dividends will be spent by Poroshenko on the financially transparent popularization of the development of statehood, ideas of Euro-Atlantic integration, support for the establishment of the united local Orthodox Church, and the promotion of the Ukrainian language. Poroshenko will also fund political advertising himself, in contrast to many other politicians who pay for commercials and boards from the budget or are unable to explain the source of those funds at all," the press service said.

Some of the dividends paid by Rothschild Trust (Schweiz) will be spent on charity.

According to the press service, Poroshenko put Roshen into Rothschild's trust after the company failed to find a buyer for objective reasons. The Roshen factory in Lipetsk, Russia, closed early last year.

Tags: #poroshenko #dividends
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko signs amendments to Budget Code

Poroshenko signs law on state budget for 2019

European Commission provides EUR 500 mln first tranche of macrofinancial assistance to Ukraine

IMF Managing Director expects Ukraine to complete all prior actions for SBA before Dec 10

Key parameters of Ukraine's budget 2019 meet parameters streamlined with IMF

Every kopeck paid by owners of cars with foreign registration must reach Ukrainian pensioners — Poroshenko

Every kopiyka paid by owners of cars with foreign registration must reach Ukrainian pensioners

Poroshenko signs laws on customs clearance of cars with foreign registration

Ukraine's economy makes it possible to refrain from taking loans from IFIs, if not for peak payments on old debts - Poroshenko

Poroshenko declares more than UAH 1.35 mln of income

LATEST

Cabinet approves plan of measures for synchronization of Ukraine's power system with ENTSO-E

Finance ministry waiting for resumption of privatization of large companies in Q1 2018

Tesla Supercharger chain to spread to entire Europe in 2019, including Ukraine - Musk

Ukroboronprom passes over 2,500 units of precision weapons to Armed Forces in 2018

NBU points out weakening of inflation risks, improved inflation expectations

NBU sees no risks over Russia's sanctions against Ukreximbank

Ukrtransgaz predicts shortage of funds over gas transportation tariff reduction

Hryvnia getting stronger amid its high value, growing foreign currency offers– NBU

Naftogaz will reduce gas price for industrial consumers by 3% in Jan

Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on persons involved in signing contract between Energoatom and Russia's TVEL explain their actions publicly

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD