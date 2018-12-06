Economy

11:27 06.12.2018

VEON approves Komarov Kyivstar President

2 min read
VEON approves Komarov Kyivstar President

The VEON international telecom group has appointed Alexander Komarov President of Kyivstar, the leading Ukrainian mobile communications operator.

Komarov in July 2018 was appointed acting President of Kyivstar and replaced Peter Chernyshov. He also runs the post of CEO of Beeline Kazakhstan.

"In Ukraine, Kyivstar is a national success story and I am convinced that with Alexander [Komarov] at the helm the company will continue to be the leading provider of connectivity and internet services in Ukraine," VEON reported on Thursday, citing VEON's Executive Chairperson Ursula Burns.

Komarov, born in 1972, graduated from the Kyiv Polytechnic Institute, began his career in 1994 at the Kyiv Research Center of the Military Institute of Management and Communications, from 1997 to 2002 worked for Globalstar in marketing and sales. In 2002, he was invited to the post of business development director at Adell Saatchi & Saatchi (Video International Kyiv), in 2004 he became CEO of this advertising agency, and later headed the Video International in Ukraine, a group of companies.

In 2007-2013, Komarov was CEO of a large Ukrainian marketing company GroupM. In July 2013, he received an invitation from Kazakhstan from Beeline and was appointed Chief Commercial Officer, and in January 2016 he headed the company.

Kyivstar is the largest Ukrainian mobile communications operator. According to latest data, its subscribers' base is around 26.6 million.

VEON international group (earlier VimpelCom) is the shareholder in Kyivstar. The group's shares are listed on NASDAQ (New York).

Tags: #kyivstar #veon
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Kyivstar appoints VEON chief operating officer as supervisory council head instead of financial director

Kyivstar launches Star.Docs e-document flow service

Kyivstar sees 14% rise in revenue in Q3 2018, 12% rise in Jan-Sept 2018

Mobile communications operator lifecell to challenge refusal of competition agency to admit price violations by Vodafone Ukraine, Kyivstar in some regions

Kyivstar sees 8% rise in EBITDA in Q2 2018, 11.4% rise in revenue

Kyivstar ready for distribution of spectra in 900 MHz band with refarming, introduction of technology neutrality principle

Court denies Kyivstar to challenge competition agency's fine of UAH 21 mln for violation of calls tariffing

Prosecutors investigating purchase of outstaffing services by Kyivstar, Nova Poshta, subsidiaries of intl companies

Beeline Kazakhstan CEO Komarov will head Kyivstar in place of Chernyshov leaving VEON

President of Kyivstar reportedly leaving his company

LATEST

Competition agency approves BOCE's application to buy stake in PFTS stock exchange

Naftogaz obliges to design unbundling contract system jointly with Trunk Pipelines of Ukraine by late Jan 2019

Sugar beet harvest in Ukraine one mln tonnes down in 2018

Ukrainian parliament speaker signs state budget for 2019

NBU registers Ukreximbank banking group

Ukrzaliznytsia limits number of daily trips of express train to Boryspil airport to 21

Medicine supervisor bans turnover of some Indian preparations

U.S. Department of State urges Europe not to go forward with Nord Stream 2

eBay promises to remove products with symbols of "DPR," "LPR" from its website

EBRD, IFC will provide financial aid to modernize Kyiv heating complex

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD