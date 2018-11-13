Economy

Finance ministry could increase sum of payments to national budget by Sea Port Authority to 90% of net profit

Ukraine's Finance Ministry could in 2019 increase the requirement for paying of net profit by the state-owned enterprise (SOE) Ukrainian Sea Port Authority to the national budget from 50% to 90%, Ukrainian Sea Port Authority Head Raivis Veckagans said at the presentation of the corporate governance analysis of the SOE drawn up by the reform support team of the Economic Development and Trade Ministry.

Veckagans said that the figure was presented at a meeting with the deputy finance minister.

"We have not yet shaped the final version of the financial plan for 2019. We are waiting for the decision on the issue," he said.

The press service of the authority reported that the authority has not yet received the official letter from the Finance Ministry.

The amount of net profit to be paid to the national budget will be approved at the state level, and the capital investment of the authority in 2019 will directly depend on it.

