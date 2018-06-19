Economy

Geology Service estimates gas resources on licenses to be sold at one tcm

The State Service of Geology and Mineral Resources of Ukraine estimates gas resources on 44 fields, special permits on which will be put up for sale in the near future, at one trillion cubic meters (tcm), acting head of the service Oleh Kyryliuk has said at a round table in Kyiv.

"The deposits we are preparing for auctions have the resources exceeding one trillion cubic meters," he said.

The expert added the matter concerns about 11 deposits in Poltava region, four in Kharkiv, Sumy, Ivano-Frankivsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, and one in Chernihiv, Odesa and Zakarpattia regions, as well as 14 fields on the Black Sea shelf.

As reported, the State Service of Geology and Mineral Resources has announced an auction scheduled for October 25, at which special permits for Lypovetska and Chernytska gas condensate fields will be put out to tender (both based in Lviv region).

