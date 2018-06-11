Economy

22:48 11.06.2018

Ukrainian beer market will show positive dynamics in 2018

1 min read

The Ukrainian beer market in 2018 will show positive dynamics, AB InBev Efes President Dmytro Shpakov believes.

"We expect that the market in 2018 will not only stabilize, but will show positive dynamics, given that in 2018 excise tax was not raised," he told Interfax-Ukraine during Corona Save Trukhaniv Island, the environmental campaign to clean up the Trukhaniv Island.

The expert noted that, according to research by Nielsen global company, beer consumption in Ukraine increased by 1.6% in 2017 against the fall of this indicator by 7.2% in 2016.

According to Shpakov, now there observed the trend towards the growth of premium and super-premium segments in Ukraine.

"However, the mid-price segment still remains the most popular. Beer with fruity taste is becoming more popular," he said.

Local production accounted for 97.5% in the portfolio of Sun InBev Ukraine in 2017, while imports for 2.5%.

"In 2017 we increased the volume of imported products in our portfolio by 23.7%," the president of AB InBev Efes said.

Tags: #shpakov #inbev
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

AB InBev, Anadolu Efes announce merger of business in Russia, Ukraine

LATEST

Zaporizhstal to invest UAH 34 mln in improving working and living conditions of workers in 2018

Non-life insurers participating in Open Insurance project collect UAH 3.3 bln insurance premiums in four months - LIOU

NCER to reduce heat tariff for majority of Kyiv residents by 29%

LPN and eurobond quotations as of 19:00 Kyiv time on June 11

Belarus sends $80,000 worth of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Denisova asks ICRC to visit Ukrainians held in occupied areas, check their detention conditions

Ukraine loses UAH 100 bln because of Russian aggression

Small privatization through ProZorro system to start in June

Poroshenko voices countries in which Gazprom assets will be seized to get $2.6 bln

Markarova says macroeconomic stability, reduction of fiscal risks are among priorities

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD