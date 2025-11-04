Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:13 04.11.2025

Ukraine continues to inject gas into storage facilities after start of heating season

2 min read
Ukraine continues to inject gas into storage facilities after start of heating season
Photo: https://www.facebook.com

Starting Friday, October 31, Ukraine has continued to inject small volumes of natural gas into its underground gas storage facilities (UGS), according to data from the European platform Aggregated Gas Storage Inventory (AGSI).

As reported earlier, citing former Energy Minister Olha Buslavets, this became possible thanks to the available volumes of imported gas, particularly the resumption of imports from Poland beginning October 23 after the completion of scheduled maintenance by the Polish gas transmission operator Gaz-System.

Late last week, the former minister predicted that due to imports, Ukraine would be able to delay active withdrawals from storage for another 7–10 days.

According to AGSI data, the total level of natural gas in Ukraine's storage facilities now exceeds the government's target of 8.5 billion cubic meters, excluding long-term stored (technological) gas.

According to the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU), total gas imports as of November 4 are projected at 23.6 million cubic meters, including 9.8 million cubic meters from Hungary, 8.2 million from Poland, 4.8 million from Slovakia, and 0.8 million from Romania.

Naftogaz Ukrainy CEO Serhiy Koretsky said on October 29 that to ensure stable passage through the 2025/2026 heating season, Ukraine needs an additional 4 billion cubic meters of imported gas. He added that the country requires $1.9 billion to finance these imports, a significant portion of which has already been secured.

Meanwhile, Naftogaz Supervisory Board Deputy Chair Nataliya Boyko noted that due to Russian attacks, Ukraine may fall short of roughly one-third of its planned gas production by the end of the year.

Tags: #ugs #agsi

MORE ABOUT

19:37 31.10.2025
Ukraine continues gas injection into storage ahead of heating season

Ukraine continues gas injection into storage ahead of heating season

20:47 19.05.2025
OGTSU working on connecting Central and Southern European gas markets

OGTSU working on connecting Central and Southern European gas markets

20:27 31.03.2025
Moldova plans to use Ukraine's underground storage facilities to create reserve gas reserves

Moldova plans to use Ukraine's underground storage facilities to create reserve gas reserves

12:36 11.04.2024
Ukraine suffers damage to two UGS facilities, they continue to operate – Naftogaz

Ukraine suffers damage to two UGS facilities, they continue to operate – Naftogaz

16:49 18.03.2024
Tariffs for gas storage in Ukrainian UGS facilities will remain unchanged until April 1, 2025 – Naftogaz

Tariffs for gas storage in Ukrainian UGS facilities will remain unchanged until April 1, 2025 – Naftogaz

14:01 01.03.2024
Gas reserves in Ukrainian UGS facilities amount to 8.5 bcm, coal reserves 1 mln tonnes

Gas reserves in Ukrainian UGS facilities amount to 8.5 bcm, coal reserves 1 mln tonnes

19:21 31.08.2023
Ukraine's gas infrastructure ready to work without Russian gas transit – stress test results

Ukraine's gas infrastructure ready to work without Russian gas transit – stress test results

12:46 17.04.2023
Ukraine starts season of gas injection into underground gas inventories

Ukraine starts season of gas injection into underground gas inventories

17:29 08.11.2022
Ukraine starts season of gas withdrawal from UGS facilities – UTG head

Ukraine starts season of gas withdrawal from UGS facilities – UTG head

13:55 30.09.2022
Ukraine accumulates 13.9 bcm of gas in UGS as of late Sept – Naftogaz head

Ukraine accumulates 13.9 bcm of gas in UGS as of late Sept – Naftogaz head

HOT NEWS

NEURC approves Ukrenergo's transmission tariff for 2026 at UAH/MWh 786.74, for green metallurgy at UAH/MWh 428.63

Oschadbank, Ukreximbank temporarily close Gulliver retail and office complex, accuse former owner

Updated Ukraine-EU trade agreement enters into force

Of EUR 25 mln of support for Ukraine's energy system EUR 5 mln for gas imports – Dutch Foreign Minister

Germany contributes EUR 60 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Svyrydenko

LATEST

Agrotrade plants 11,600 ha of winter wheat for 2026 harvest

Ukraine's Ministry of Regional development presents first draft of construction products codifier

Balance of payments should be viewed with baseline assumption of sufficient intl financing – Ukraine's National Bank governor

New IMF program not to depend on provision of reparations loan – Svyrydenko

NEURC approves Ukrenergo's transmission tariff for 2026 at UAH/MWh 786.74, for green metallurgy at UAH/MWh 428.63

Business activity expectations index slightly worsened in Oct, but remains positive – NBU

Economy Ministry launches public consultations on Employment Strategy until 2030

State budget revenues for first 10 months of 2025 increased by 26.4%, expenditures by 21.3% – Finance Ministry

Government expects 10-14 million Winter Support recipients

NovaPay Credit sees net profit rise by 1.8 times with revenue growth of 2.8 times in 9M

AD
AD