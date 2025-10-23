Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:46 23.10.2025

National Bank downgrades GDP growth forecast for 2025 from 2.1% to 1.9%, in 2026 from 2.3% to 2%

2 min read
National Bank downgrades GDP growth forecast for 2025 from 2.1% to 1.9%, in 2026 from 2.3% to 2%

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has downgraded the country’s economic growth forecast for 2025 to 1.9% from 2.1% in its previous July macroeconomic forecast due to energy shortages, destruction of gas production facilities and labor shortages.

According to data published by the NBU on Thursday, the forecast for 2026 has also been lowered - from 2.3% to 2%.

"As per the NBU’s estimates, economic growth picked up in Q3 2025 thanks to the intensification of early crop harvesting, sustained consumer demand, and an improved situation in the energy sector, which lasted through the end of September. The expected increase in budgetary stimuli at the end of the year will support further recovery," NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy said at a briefing on Thursday.

However, energy shortages caused by the recent destruction of infrastructure and natural gas production facilities, coupled with labor shortages, will significantly hamper businesses activity.

In the following years, economic growth is expected to accelerate moderately on the back of larger harvests and increased investments in reconstruction projects and the defense sector.

"Investment activity will also be positively impacted by Ukraine’s further progress on the path of European integration and the economy’s gradual return to normal functioning conditions. This will be reflected, among other things, in the stabilization of the energy sector and the reversal of the negative migration trend. Considering the said factors, the NBU forecasts Ukraine’s real GDP to grow by 2% in 2026 and 2.8% in 2027," the NBU governor added.

As reported, the Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev, at the Question Hour to the government in the Rada on October 10, reported that the growth of the Ukrainian economy would continue in the second half of 2025. During September and October, it will be at the level of 3-4%. For 2026, the Ministry of Economy estimates GDP growth at approximately 2.5%.

The World Bank also worsened the forecast for the growth of the Ukrainian economy - to 2% in both 2025 and 2026.

Tags: #gdp #nbu

MORE ABOUT

14:46 23.10.2025
Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate unchanged at 15.5% for fifth time, pushes back rate-cut expectations to Q1 2026

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate unchanged at 15.5% for fifth time, pushes back rate-cut expectations to Q1 2026

18:16 22.10.2025
Most bankers expect NBU to keep rate at 15.5%, some allow for decrease to 15%

Most bankers expect NBU to keep rate at 15.5%, some allow for decrease to 15%

13:18 21.10.2025
NBU cuts FX interventions by 17.9% over week to curb hryvnia weakening

NBU cuts FX interventions by 17.9% over week to curb hryvnia weakening

19:24 14.10.2025
Number of insurers, banks in Ukraine unchanged in Sept

Number of insurers, banks in Ukraine unchanged in Sept

13:45 14.10.2025
NBU changes rules of reserving to stimulate long-term financing

NBU changes rules of reserving to stimulate long-term financing

20:32 13.10.2025
NBU allows banks to use forecast data when assessing borrowers from frontline regions

NBU allows banks to use forecast data when assessing borrowers from frontline regions

16:09 11.10.2025
Liberty Finance reports continued operation of currency exchange services, readiness to cooperate with central bank

Liberty Finance reports continued operation of currency exchange services, readiness to cooperate with central bank

15:15 07.10.2025
NBU head views intl financial support for Ukraine as payment for export of security services

NBU head views intl financial support for Ukraine as payment for export of security services

14:51 07.10.2025
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2026 to 2%

World Bank downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2026 to 2%

11:05 07.10.2025
NBU rep replaces National Securities and Stock Market Commission’s rep in Supervisory Board of National Depository

NBU rep replaces National Securities and Stock Market Commission’s rep in Supervisory Board of National Depository

HOT NEWS

Govt allocates UAH 8.4 bln for heating season gas imports – Svyrydenko

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate unchanged at 15.5% for fifth time, pushes back rate-cut expectations to Q1 2026

Most bankers expect NBU to keep rate at 15.5%, some allow for decrease to 15%

Ukrainian stocks, eurobonds fall after news of postponed U.S.-Russia talks

Russian strikes since the start of the war have damaged DTEK Naftogaz equipment worth EUR40 million – top manager

LATEST

Govt allocates UAH 8.4 bln for heating season gas imports – Svyrydenko

Ukraine invited to join OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials – Kachka

PrivatBank posts net profit increase by 5% in 9M

All branches of Power Banking network operate in Chernihiv, Kyiv, many of them also work in regions

Vodafone Ukraine raises tender offer price for eurobond buyback to 98% of face value for 6th time

Cabinet allocates additional UAH 2.5 bln for eRecovery housing certificates

Banks recording highest growth in hryvnia lending since 2015, planning to ease conditions

OKKO has to deal with alternative water supply to filling stations after blackouts on Oct 10 – vice president

Ukrainian stocks, eurobonds fall after news of postponed U.S.-Russia talks

Former Odesa Port-Side Plant tolling partner Agro Gas Trading applies for privatization auction

AD
AD