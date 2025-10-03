Sea routes account for 71% of agri exports in 2024, still 25% below pre-war levels – UCAB

Sea routes accounted for 71% of agricultural exports in 2024, which is a quarter less than pre-war indicators, the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club (UCAB) reported.

Business association analysts analyzed the dynamics of export routes in 2021-2024 and found that in pre-war 2021, agricultural export logistics was dominated by Black Sea ports, through which 94% of agricultural exports passed.

The UCAB reminded that due to the full-scale war in 2022, there was a reorientation to alternative routes. Due to shipments in January and February, as well as the functioning of the UN Black Sea Grain Initiative, the share of Black Sea ports amounted to 53%. At the same time, transportation through Danube ports increased to 20% of exports, and the EU launched Solidarity Lanes, through which 25% of all agricultural goods were exported.

In 2023, analysts noted that Danube ports strengthened their potential as an alternative export channel, reaching a 36% share. Meanwhile, Black Sea ports provided 38%, and Solidarity Lanes provided 24%.

In 2024, the resumption of Ukrainian seaports ensured logistics for bulk products. However, finished and packaged products still depend significantly on the functioning of EU Solidarity Lanes and Danube ports. The Ukrainian maritime corridor accounted for 71% of exports. Experts noted that the Solidarity Lanes accounted for 15% and Danube ports for 13%.

They concluded that Ukrainian export logistics are adaptive.

The analysts noted and highly appreciated the work of the Ukrainian military, which allowed for the return of exports via sea routes, and the extraordinary flexibility demonstrated by Ukraine and its international partners in quickly building alternative export routes through the EU when the work of seaports was paralyzed.

They emphasized the importance of diversifying risks through alternative routes, noting that rail, river, and road transport remain important components of export logistics.

"Ukraine's agricultural export logistics demonstrate adaptability to wartime challenges. However, despite their critical importance for the survival of the industry, land and river routes are unable to fully replace the throughput capacity and economic efficiency of maritime transportation. Seaports' capabilities allow Ukraine to fulfill international contracts and maintain its status as a global guarantor of food security," the UCAB summarized.