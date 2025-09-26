Ukraine's industrial output Up 3.2% in July, down 3% over 7M – statistics

Industrial production in Ukraine rose 3.2% in July 2025 compared with July 2024, following a 2.9% increase in June and a 1.6% decline in May, as well as contractions of 6.4% in both April and March, the State Statistics Service reported.

The State Statistics Service specified that the value of industrial products sold in January–July 2025 totaled UAH 2.2965 trillion, of which UAH 406.44 billion was exported.

Overall, industrial output in the first seven months of 2025 fell 3% year-on-year, including an 11.1% decline in mining and quarrying and a 6.3% drop in coke and refined petroleum production.

Year-on-year growth in July 2025 was recorded in pharmaceuticals (up 23.6%), furniture manufacturing (22%), rubber and plastic products (12.7%), electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (10.2%), woodworking (8.4%), manufacturing as a whole (3.8%), food, beverage and tobacco production (3.4%), coke production (2.5%), electrical equipment (1.8%), motor vehicles (0.5%), and crude oil and natural gas extraction (0.4%).

At the same time, declines were seen in mining and quarrying overall (down 1.7%), including coal mining (–1.6%) and metal ore extraction (–7.7%). However, production in "other mining and quarrying" surged by 49.1%.

Additional declines were registered in textiles (–7.1%), computer, electronic and optical products (–6%), metallurgy and fabricated metal products (–0.8%), and machinery manufacturing (–0.1%).

Compared with the previous month, industrial output in July 2025 rose 0.6%.

As reported earlier, Ukraine's industrial production grew 4.6% in 2024.