Confectionery industry revives purchases of canned milk in Sept 2025

The canned milk market in September 2025 demonstrated a noticeable revival due to the growth in demand from the confectionery industry and the activation of foreign trade, the industry analytical agency Infagro reported.

"In August, export volumes increased by a quarter, and this trend has continued. While the main growth comes from deliveries to post-Soviet countries, Germany remains the leading importer," the analysts noted.

According to their information, amid increased demand, sellers are gradually raising product prices. The domestic market is reacting with corresponding price changes for traditional canned food and milk-containing analogues. Although export prices remain stable for now, Infagro notes that their continued growth is questionable.