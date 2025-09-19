Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
11:09 19.09.2025

Ukraine sees new four-year arrangement with IMF part of $150-170 bln financing package – Finance Minister

2 min read
Ukraine has preliminarily estimated its need for external financing over the course of the new four-year arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Negotiations on the arrangement began in September, Ukraine's estimated need is between $150 billion and $170 billion, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said.

"In general, the total amount of funds needed to finance the four-year arrangement may be between $150 billion and $170 billion," he said in response to a question in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

Marchenko also reported that for 2026, the unmet need for external financing currently amounts to $18.1 billion, based on the estimated average annual exchange rate of UAH 45.7/$1.

The minister recalled that according to the government's draft state budget for 2026, the total external financing need is UAH 2.08 trillion (approximately $45.5 billion at the budget exchange rate), which includes the deficit and external debt repayment obligations.

As reported, the current 4-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Program with the IMF in the amount of $15.6 billion, which was approved in March 2023, initially provided for the total amount of external financing for Ukraine with the participation of international partners of $115 billion in the base case and $140 billion in the negative case, which was then increased accordingly to $153 billion and $165 billion.

Tags: #serhiy_marchenko #imf #finance_minister

