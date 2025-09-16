NovaPay enters EU market with help of Polish Quicko

NovaPay EU UAB (Lithuania) from the group of leading Ukrainian financial services NovaPay, together with its partner — Polish payment institution Quicko sp. z o.o. — launched the European version of its own financial application for clients in Europe.

"NovaPay EU announces the launch of its own European mobile application, created for Ukrainians and Europeans... From now on, users throughout the EU can download the NovaPay Mob mobile application and get access to payment services: open accounts in euros and zlotys, receive cards, make payments and transfers, and withdraw cash at ATMs," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

It is noted that the NovaPay application can be used from any EU country, but Poland is one of the most interesting markets, because many Ukrainians currently live here.

The company told Interfax-Ukraine that the European direction of NovaPay is a separate business with its own team, a different legal entity, but it also operates under the NovaPay brand.

"The company is registered in Lithuania, but shares the same values: reliability, ease and speed of financial services. Thanks to NovaPay EU's launch partner - Quicko - a company that provides payment services and has a KNF license, the launch took place as quickly as possible. Its own license in the EU remains part of NovaPay EU's long-term plans," the company specified.

It is noted that the application was created primarily for Ukrainians abroad: today, more than 4.2 million Ukrainians are in the EU under temporary protection, of which almost 1 million are in Poland.

According to the release, in Ukraine, the parent company NovaPay, which is part of the NOVA (Nova Poshta) group of companies, is one of the market leaders and today serves about 800,000 customers - in the application, online and offline. In Ukraine, NovaPay became the first non-bank financial institution to receive a license from the NBU to open accounts, issue cards and launch its own non-bank payment application.

NovaPay EU UAB was established in 2022 as a European brand of NovaPay, part of the NOVA group. The company currently does not have a license and does not provide financial services in the EU.

Quicko sp. z o.o. was founded in 2009 and is a certified national payment institution regulated by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF). Quicko has a Mastercard Principal Member license for card issuance and offers card issuance solutions through a multifunctional wallet, SDK and API services for businesses and individuals throughout the European Economic Area.