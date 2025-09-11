Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
13:06 11.09.2025

43% of investors in S1 REIT fund repurchase certificates

The share of investors who repurchase certificates of the S1 REIT funds of the developer Standard One has increased to 43% in five months of the funds' operation, the project's press service reported.

"We have provided an opportunity for investors to increase their profits by increasing their own share. The minimum pre-investment amount is equal to the cost of one certificate, which is a little more than UAH 1,000 thousand. But despite our expectations, the average amount of resales is much higher - at almost UAH 90,000," said Viktor Boichuk, commercial director of S1 REIT, whose words are given in the press release.

He noted that currently the vast majority of investors are people with experience in investment activities who already have a certain portfolio of assets.

"For them, S1 REIT is an opportunity to diversify their asset portfolio with a relatively small check. In the first weeks of our work, investors went through the ‘getting to know each other’ stage, studying us and our offer. Now we see how their trust is growing," Boichuk added.

He added that the project plans to scale it by reaching a new audience - those Ukrainians who have not yet had experience in investment activities due to lack of knowledge or lack of significant start-up capital. "The key advantage of S1 REIT is its accessibility. The entry threshold is the equivalent of $3,000, which is significantly less than the initial investment in the Kyiv real estate market," the top manager noted.

Tags: #s1_reit #standard_one

