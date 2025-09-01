Demand for new passenger cars in Ukraine in Aug decreases by 14.6% - Automotive Market Research Institute

In August 2025, Ukrainians and local enterprises purchased 6,900 new passenger cars, which is 14.6% less than in August 2024, but 7.2% more than in July 2025, the Automotive Market Research Institute reports.

According to a report on its website, the majority of new passenger cars, as usual, were imported from abroad - 97.9%, or 6,787 units, and the share of those manufactured in Ukraine was 2.1% (149 units).

Among the brands, Toyota took the lead (964 units), while BYD (823 units) and Volkswagen (551 units) took the second and third places. In the ranking of models, the first place goes to Renault Duster (435 units), but BYD Song Plus (391 units) is not far behind it. Third place is taken by the bestseller of previous years, Toyota RAV4.

Among new passenger cars registered as manufactured in Ukraine, the leader last month was the Skoda Karoq crossover (83 units), which is produced at the Zakarpattia plant Eurocar. Other places are occupied by cars converted by local enterprises, often in quantities of less than 10 units.

According to the report, the share of buyers-legal entities was 27.4%, private buyers-individuals, respectively, bought 72.6% of new passenger cars.

Analysts note that in terms of fuel priorities in the segment of new passenger cars, gasoline versions are in the lead (31.7%), the second position is held by electric cars (28.1%), the third is held by hybrids (23.2%), and diesels attracted the attention of only 16.9% of buyers.