BGV Group resumes operation of Aeroc factories, sales of products under Poriston brand

BGV Group Management of Hennadiy Butkevych in June resumes operation of production facilities of Aeroc factories and starts sales of products under a new brand - Poriston.

"In June 2025, the company's team resumes operation of production facilities and starts sales of products with the same name - Poriston aerated concrete blocks," the group's press service reported on Facebook.

According to the report, the product line under the new brand will include five types of products: wall blocks, U-blocks, partition blocks, reinforced products, thermal insulation.

The company is currently completing the process of setting up the operations of the enterprises in Obukhiv and Berezan (Kyiv region), which BGV acquired this year for UAH 1.9 billion.

"Thanks to two factories in Kyiv region - in Berezan and Obukhiv - the company is able to annually produce over 1.15 million cubic meters of finished products. In addition, the company is working on expanding production and preparing to launch new capacities," the report states.

As reported, by the end of this year, BGV plans to invest $147 million in the construction materials manufacturer Aeroc, in five projects in the energy sector, as well as in development.

Previously, the Aeroc factories belonged to the Russian PJSC LSR Group of Russian entrepreneur Andrey Molchanov. On May 12, 2023, Ukraine imposed sanctions on AEROC Investment Deutschland GmbH, which owns Aeroc LLC, and in August of the same year, the High Anti-Corruption Court decided to confiscate the company's Ukrainian assets, which was later confirmed by the appellate court in October.

Aeroc LLC, operating on the Ukrainian market since December 2006, is one of the leaders in the market for autoclaved aerated concrete products in Ukraine. It has two plants: in Obukhiv and Berezan. In 2022, it planned to launch a plant in Lviv region.

BGV Group Management is an investment company that develops businesses and projects in the mining, processing, energy efficiency, retail and development sectors.