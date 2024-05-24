President of Cote d'Ivoire confirms participation in the Peace Summit - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara to discuss bilateral relations and international cooperation.

"In the spring Ukraine opened an embassy in Abidjan. I expect that this will significantly strengthen communication between our countries. Ukrainian peacekeepers made a significant contribution to the restoration of peace in Cote d'Ivoire. Now Ukraine needs a just peace. Therefore, I am glad that I can count on the participation of Côte d'Ivoire in the Peace Summit," Zelensky wrote in his Telegram channel.

He also congratulated Ouattara on the upcoming Africa Day.

Source: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/10456