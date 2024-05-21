Diplomacy

14:39 21.05.2024

London donates cars to Ukraine under the Ulez program to be used for humanitarian purposes

A convoy of 20 cars donated by London under the Ulez program for the disposal of vehicles that do not meet emission standards has arrived in Ukraine, The Guardian reports.

"More than 100 cars have been donated to Ukraine under the Ulez program since it was authorized on March 15, of which about half have been delivered so far," the newspaper writes on Tuesday.

It is reported that the British-Ukrainian organization (BUAID), which manages the scheme in conjunction with Transport for London (TfL), has sent 13 more vehicles to Ukraine for medical and humanitarian purposes.

ULEZ (Ultra Low Emission Zone) is an ultra-low emission zone that was introduced in London in 2020. The goal of the program is to reduce the level of harmful emissions into the city's atmosphere, improve air quality for Londoners and visitors, and promote the transition to more environmentally friendly transportation.

In March of this year, the program began assembling cars for transfer to Ukraine. The vehicles are intended to support the humanitarian and medical needs of the country.

The Ulez zone was expanded by London Mayor Sadiq Khan in August 2023 and now covers the entire capital, making it the world's largest pollution charge zone. People who drive a car in the zone that does not meet minimum emission standards must pay £12.50 per day.

Source: https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/may/21/ulez-scrappage-scheme-vehicles-ukraine

Tags: #london

