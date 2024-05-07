Diplomacy

13:25 07.05.2024

Handing over of the 16th consignment of humanitarian aid from India to Ukraine

2 min read
Ambassador Shri Harsh Kumar Jain handed over the 16th consignment of humanitarian aid from  India, comprising diagnostic medical equipment, including a Portable X-Ray Machine, C-Arm Fluoroscope X-Ray Machine, Electro Hydraulic Operation Table,  Colour Doppler Ultrasound System, and Slim - 50 Low end Multipara Monitor, etc.

The aid was provided to “Sumy Oblast Clinical Hospital”  and “Krolevets City Council Hospital” on the request from  Ministry of Health, Ukraine.  

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador stated that India accords high priority to providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine, during this difficult time, keeping in line with the human centric approach of the Government of India, a central tenet of India's national beliefs and values, which perceive the whole world as one family.

He reiterated Government of India's commitment to continue to provide humanitarian support to the people of Ukraine as conveyed by India's Prime Minister H.E. Shri Narendra Modi to President of Ukraine H.E. Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyyduring their meeting in Hiroshima in May 2023.

https://i.ibb.co/wKDvTT5/2.jpg

Government of India has previously provided 15 consignments of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and its neighboring countries as well as financial assistance to Kyiv Gymnasium of Oriental Language No. I for its project of reconstruction, remodeling and refurbishment of some of the rooms and the Ukraine-India Association for its program aimed at restoration of psychological health of youth and children.

Tags: #humanitarian_aid #india

