Diplomacy

17:28 27.03.2024

Ukrainian Foreign Minister to visit India this week for the first time in 7 years

2 min read

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that the main purpose of his first visit to India this week is to strengthen Ukrainian-Indian relations.

"I have already announced that this week, at the invitation of my Indian colleague, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, I will make a visit to New Delhi. This will be my first visit to this country and the first visit of the Ukrainian Foreign Minister to India in the last seven years. The purpose of this visit is to strengthen Ukrainian-Indian relations," he said during an online briefing with foreign media while in Warsaw.

Kuleba recalled that a week ago Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which the issues of bilateral cooperation, trade and the upcoming Global Peace Summit were raised.

"My visit will help to realize the agreements reached and further develop our ties. Ukraine views India as an important global power with a strong international voice. We are confident that close cooperation will benefit both our countries," the minister emphasized.

Kuleba said that during his visit to New Delhi a number of talks, including between foreign ministers, as well as a meeting of the Ukrainian-Indian intergovernmental commission were planned.

As reported, on January 3, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in a telephone conversation discussed cooperation on the "Formula World" and agreed to hold in the near future the first meeting of the Indian-Ukrainian intergovernmental Commission since 2018.

Tags: #india

