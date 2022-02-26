The situation in Ukraine as of the morning of February 26 or analysis of specified open sources

Igor Zhdanov, the Minister of Youth and sports in Ukraine (2014-2019), a public and political figure, Maidan commandant during the Revolution of Dignity, member of the Maidan Council, candidate of political sciences, ATO volunteer

1. The enemy did not fully fulfill any of its strategic tasks, the capital was completely under control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernigov, Kherson, Mykolayiv, and Mariupol the occupiers received a harsh response.

Currently, the Russian aggressor is having serious losses. So far, Ukrainian defenders have destroyed 14 planes, 8 helicopters, 102 tanks, 536 infantry fighting vehicles, 15 guns, 1 Anti-aircraft missile system BUK 17 vehicles and more than 3000 personnel.

Reminding, The ukranian air defense shut down the enemy IL-76 plane with paratroopers from Voronezh.

2. The military-political leaders of the state retains control and management of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukraine still has Internet and mobile connection and governmental special communication. Russia has failed to suppress and destroy military and state control points. Reconnaissance data from our allies allows us to track potential attacks from our enemy in a timely manner.

3. The security, functioning and life of the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the members of the Ukrainian government and the Supreme council are of paramount importance, they are the legitimate and legally elected leaders of Ukraine. Any negotiation and agreements with the puppets of Kremlin will be impossible if these higher state leaders of Ukraine continue to operate.

4. Attempts by the aggressor to destabilize the situation in the country by missile strikes failed, mass panic is currently not observed. On the contrary, the citizens are determined to repel the aggressor, the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicts serious losses on the enemy, there is a massive record in the territorial defense.

5. Russian occupation forces will continue to use airborne tactics as an attempt to seize bridgeheads to attack Kyiv. Gostomel and Vasylkiv managed to defend themselves. It is crucial right now to take control of the nearest airfield and airport near the capital city.

6. It seems that February 26 will be a relatively calm day that will be used to rest and regroup the military.

Glory to the citizens of Ukraine! Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!