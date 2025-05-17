Interfax-Ukraine
13:52 17.05.2025

Author IHOR ZHDANOV

Ukraine needs to change its Trump-centric foreign policy

Ukraine needs to change its Trump-centric foreign policy

Igor Zhdanov, Open Policy Foundation


Donald Trump's latest interview with Fox News simply shocked and infuriated me, like most normal Ukrainians.

Well, Mr. American President, how long can you repeat the lies and narratives of the russians? Spread outright nonsense that has nothing to do with reality? How long can you humiliate Ukraine and Ukrainians?

Can you imagine what Mr. Trump will say after direct talks with Putin?

Until now, our entire current foreign policy has been and is being built on one main approach – we need to please Trump, prove that we are capable of negotiating. And then everything will be there – both American weapons and powerful diplomatic support from the USA.

At some point, it seemed to me, too, that this approach was effective and had a right to exist.

From this series is the agreement on Ukrainian minerals, which is actually an agreement on payment for American weapons and the start of direct negotiations in Istanbul.

In fact, our authorities, international and domestic experts understood that the result of these negotiations would be zero, if not negative. After all, Russia constantly emphasized that this was a continuation of those 22-year-old Istanbul negotiations with their famous "de": demilitarization and denazification.

The prediction came true – the result is really zero (let's pray that a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner of war exchange takes place). But there is a lot of negativity.

Let me remind you that we broke the promising game with a new package of foreign policy sanctions, which the Europeans were supposed to announce on May 12. It turned out awkwardly...

But it seems that Starmer, Macron, Merck, and Tusk turned out to be quite experienced politicians and understood the necessity of Volodymyr Zelensky's actions, who agreed to these negotiations under public pressure from Trump.

But the main problem and threat ahead is the likely direct Trump-putin talks. Their specific results are difficult to predict, but it is already clear today that there will be little good for Ukraine.

Donald Trump's endless wandering around the circle of Putin's propaganda makes us wonder whether we need to continue to participate in the "who will Trump like more" contest, especially since we are clearly losing to the russian dictator.

I am convinced that we need to gradually change the strategy of our currently Trump-centric foreign policy. Perhaps without emphasizing it publicly.

In the end, realize: that the war is long, Ukraine's only ally is our Armed Forces, that we need to put aside domestic political "showdowns", develop our own defense industry and invest in education, that the situation in Europe can also change at any time and we will be left alone with Russia

P.S. Donald, how many times can you repeat “if, if….”? Let me remind you of an old Ukrainian joke: if grandma had a mustache, she would be a grandfather.

 

