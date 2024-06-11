Video

Level of stability and cohesion of Ukrainians: outcomes of May study, dynamics of social change

On Tuesday, June 11, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Level of stability and cohesion of Ukrainians: outcomes of May study, dynamics of social change"; results of a sociological study on the sustainability and cohesion of Ukrainians, their level of trust in state and public institutions and their attitude to other important issues will be presented.

The organizer is the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion.

Participants include political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion Oleh Sahakyan; co-founder of the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion Volodymyr Lupatsiy; Head of the Socio-political Research Department at Info Sapiens Anastasia Shurenkova; political expert, head of political and legal programs at the LLC Ukrainian Center for Social Development Ihor Reiterovych (8/5a Reitarska Street).

