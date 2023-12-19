Video

10:30 19.12.2023

Destabilization of Kyiv regional council by leadership of Servant of People party's Kyiv regional organization

1 min read

On Tuesday, December 19, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Destabilization of Kyiv regional council by leadership of Servant of People party's Kyiv regional organization," at which deputies of Kyiv regional council from the Servant of the People party will present, in their opinion, indisputable facts of illegal interference by the leadership of the regional party cell in the activities of local government agencies of Kyiv region, in particular, Kyiv regional council. Evidence will be provided of the destruction of the party structure, the "draining" of the leading positions to political opponents and local elites, as well as facts of unprecedented pressure from individual MPs on representatives of the Servant of the People in Kyiv region.

Participants include

deputy of Kyiv regional council Stanislav Semerhei;

deputy of Kyiv regional council Volodymyr Tymofiychuk;

deputy of Kyiv regional council, deputy chairman of Servant of the People faction Denys Sichovy;

Deputy of Kyiv regional council Maria Kyseliova;

lawyer, human rights activist Viktor Smaliy (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot using editorial IDs.

 

 

